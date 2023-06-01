Gianforte slaps Montana veterans in their face
In case you missed it, Gov. Greg Gianforte used his line-item veto power to slash the bipartisan approval of a new cottage at the Butte Veterans home. The addition would have provided housing for another 12 brave men and women who served the United States with honor and dignity.
Instead, Gov. Greg “body slam” Gianforte signed legislation that gave a billion dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy!
Wake up, Montana!
Greg and his cronies hate you unless you’re in the top 1%.
Jason Salvagni,
Whitehall