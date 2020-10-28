Gianforte needed

For 16 years Democrats have controlled the governor’s office, and as a result have essentially stymied Montana from reaching its full potential. I know, because I have proudly served in the Montana Legislature for 8 of those years.

This election we have to break this cycle. As easy as it would be to say that Cooney would just be more of the same, he would in fact be worse. Sure, he’ll have the same tax-and-spend policies, but his agenda is far more radical than that of Steve Bullock’s.

What does this mean for Montanans? It means that even more of the commonsense conservative legislation that is being passed with large majorities in the Legislature will be vetoed.

This year, we need to bring new leadership to Helena, and especially to the Governor’s office. That’s why I am asking you to join me in voting for Greg Gianforte.

Greg is a businessman, a leader, and innovator. He’s ready to get to work getting Montanans back to work, and secure better opportunities for our children here at home. That’s why he’s running for governor, and why I am proud to be voting for him.

Alan Redfield, Livingston

