Gianforte is Montana's worst governor

I was born and raised in Montana and I hold strong Montana values. Why do

Montanans elect people who were not born or raised in Montana? They don’t share our values and they continue to attempt to make Montana the “Formerly Last Best Place.”

Mr. Gianforte will go down in history as Montana’s worst governor. We have too many homeless people. Drive down 19th Street in Gianforte’s home town and if you look down the dead end streets you see many parked camping trailers — people living in them with no water or sewer facilities. Why are they allowed to park there? It is because being poor isn’t a crime.

Gianforte had unused federal funds to help with rental assistance during the worst of the COVID epidemic. Can’t he see the poor? Doesn’t he know how poorly insulated those trailers are and that most of them don’t have storm windows. Even with the heat on it is cold inside. What has he done to see that people are housed in safe, decent, and sanitary living conditions?

Now we learn that the mentally ill patients in Warm Springs Hospital are only being warehoused — not adequately treated and cared for. Most of the patients are either voluntarily committed for 30 days or court ordered for a 90-day commitment. Are they going to be sent out-of-state for treatment or released back into communities without adequate care facilities or mental health workers? Will they ultimately become homeless too?

Perhaps Gianforte didn’t cause the problem, but he has done nothing to solve it either. A leader faces a problem head on and finds solutions, not excuses.

Perhaps if he wasn’t so busy filing lawsuits to keep people off his river front public land, or shooting treed, collared mountain lions, or using the government to interfere with women’s health care issues, or making it more difficult for Montanans to vote, he would have time to tend to the business of governing and taking care of our most vulnerable citizens.

Shame on you Mr. Gianforte!

Mary Wolstein,

Butte

