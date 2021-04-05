Get the vaccine

I am amazed that there is so much resistance to the COVID-19 vaccines that are now readily available. First people were hostile to wearing masks — they shouted their civil rights were being violated — wearing a mask was undemocratic. Yet most people readily wear their seat belts and they don’t drink and drive.

Proof that masks work is evidenced by the fact that have been no cases of the flu in Silver Bow or Gallatin counties (and this is true many more places) this year.

Now, some people refuse to get the shot because of the lies they see parroted on Fox, Facebook, or Twitter. Some of the strangest reasons for not getting the vaccine are:

• The vaccines were developed too quickly to be safe. (The science behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which used mRNA technology, goes back 30 years. Global cooperation among scientists also sped up the process), or

• I don’t want a microchip implanted in me by the government. (Anyone who had had a microchip implanted in a pet knows that it is too big to pass through the tip of a needle); or

• I never get sick or I must be immune. (What about Typhoid Mary — she never got typhoid, but was able to infect many other people); or