Get the shot!

Note to Anti-Vaxxers:

I have a simple request. To those of you who persist in the belief that Covid is little more than a bad cold or mild flu, who call the vaccinations a vast hoax, who get your medical wisdom from hypocritical talk show hosts and con artists, while ignoring the advice of doctors and health professionals . . . my request is this. Please do not show up at the hospital begging for help in the very likely event that you get the virus. By doing so, you take beds away from the folks who have car accidents, work injuries, cancers, emergency operations and so on. Taking those beds is ultimately unfair.

That may sound harsh, but here’s the thing. You don’t get to have it both ways. You can’t pooh-pooh Covid as a big fat nothing-burger, call the vaccine a conspiracy of left-wing socialists who want to steal your DNA, taunt people who wear masks and scream at health officials at public meetings, and then show up in the ER pleading for care when you can’t breathe. Doctors and nurses are losing their patience (not to mention their patients), and they have cause. The more than 50% of your fellow citizens who have gotten vaccinated are also losing patience, and we have cause.