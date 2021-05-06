Get past partisanship

It’s easy to see why so many are fed up with modern politics and the “us versus them” rhetoric.

Thankfully, a trip up the Blackfoot Valley puts this chaotic world into perspective with stunning mountains, clean waters, expansive ranchlands and people who still wave as you pass by.

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is common-sense policy and represents what Montana politics can get right: collaboration, broad support and a mentality of "we."

The benefits of the BCSA have been touted tirelessly. Local ranchers, hunters, snowmobilers, fishermen, bikers, timber harvesters and more helped shape and would all benefit if the BCSA were to become law, which is why an unheard-of 75% of Montanans support it.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester introduced the BCSA for the third time. This long overdue legislation would be a much-needed shot in the arm for Montanans like me who are fed up with polarizing politics, who enjoy trout in our waters, and who want to protect the last best place.