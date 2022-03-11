Gas prices will rise

There are two polar bears fighting in at the North Pole. Be ready for gas at the pumps to rise. You may laugh at the thought of this scenario. Well, you are paying more at the pump, nationwide it is pushing almost $1 a gallon more, only because of speculation. Not a drop of crude oil has stopped flowing since the issues in Ukraine with Russia. In fact, steps have been put into effect to increase production in our country and legislation to stop the need for raising the price of gas. Refineries have not slowed down and our refineries can increase output because they are not working at full capacity. Oil companies have begun gouging the American consumers, American companies and the American economy at every position. They have allowed our politicians of both parties to voice all the excuses they need for this situation, yet not a one is legitimate now or since the beginning of that war. The ONLY thing that has changed in this issue is, every oil producing country and or company is making much, much more money. Ask yourself, when in the past two months have you heard from a single oil company about them jacking up prices and why? Finally, if the oil companies come forward, listen carefully. They may give excuses but they will be about items and issues they deal with and have always dealt with. Nothing new will come from them to justify gouging you at the pumps. Nothing new will come from them to justify causing the price of every product to rise due to shipping cost increases. You can and will be justified in placing the majority of this country’s rise in inflation on oil countries (including America) and oil companies and the money being made on the NYSE. And yes, don’t forget your government, BOTH PARTIES, for speaking for and excusing the fore mentioned greed ridden groups. Educate yourselves on this matter and then tell your representatives “you’re not going to take it nor fall for it anymore.”