Gallatin deserves protection
Montana is home to untold miles of iconic waterways. The Madison, Yellowstone, Boulder, Smith, and of course, the Gallatin, all call this great state home. Now, with Senator Jon Tester’s reintroduction of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, we have a chance to give these rivers the protection they deserve.
This made-in-Montana bill would designate 385 river miles as Wild and Scenic, including 39 miles of the Gallatin and 15 miles of the Taylor Fork. From Yellowstone National Park to Spanish Creek, our local waterways would be protected under this groundbreaking legislation, the highest form of river protection in the country.
As the general manager of a hospitality business here in Big Sky, I cannot stress how vital a clean, healthy Gallatin is to our business. Guests come to the Lone Mountain Ranch from around the world to fly fish, whitewater raft, horseback ride along the river, and generally enjoy our relatively pristine wildlands. The Gallatin is the lifeblood of this ecosystem and major part of the ranch’s popularity. It is the backbone of our local economy, and without it, we cannot succeed.
Free-flowing rivers like the Gallatin are becoming fewer and farther between, meaning now is the time for Wild and Scenic designation. This forward-thinking measure would help preserve the river as it is now, an unimpaired, blue-ribbon fishery popular with recreationalists of all stripes. While protection safeguards local businesses, it also guarantees habitat for a variety of wildlife that call Gallatin Canyon home.
In Montana, conservation and commerce go hand in hand—the latter can’t succeed without the former. Striking a sustainable balance between the two, and allowing one to the support the other, is the surest path forward, and the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act lays the necessary groundwork for that path. Join me in supporting this landmark legislation.
Ryan Kunz, general manager, Lone Mountain Ranch
