Gallatin deserves protection

Montana is home to untold miles of iconic waterways. The Madison, Yellowstone, Boulder, Smith, and of course, the Gallatin, all call this great state home. Now, with Senator Jon Tester’s reintroduction of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, we have a chance to give these rivers the protection they deserve.

This made-in-Montana bill would designate 385 river miles as Wild and Scenic, including 39 miles of the Gallatin and 15 miles of the Taylor Fork. From Yellowstone National Park to Spanish Creek, our local waterways would be protected under this groundbreaking legislation, the highest form of river protection in the country.

As the general manager of a hospitality business here in Big Sky, I cannot stress how vital a clean, healthy Gallatin is to our business. Guests come to the Lone Mountain Ranch from around the world to fly fish, whitewater raft, horseback ride along the river, and generally enjoy our relatively pristine wildlands. The Gallatin is the lifeblood of this ecosystem and major part of the ranch’s popularity. It is the backbone of our local economy, and without it, we cannot succeed.