FWP owes Butte an apology

We aren’t the bad guys, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (MTFWP) owes Butte an apology. In their July-August 2022 Special Issue, they highlight 100 things to do in Montana, everything from seeing a porcupine, #1, to attending Bannack Days, #100. The discussion of each item is responsible and positive. But when it comes to Butte, #60, their focus is on our legacy pollution after 100 years of mining that was critical to the development of Montana and this Nation. Most probably this was written by a product of our University system, and our topsy-turvy world since the Carter Administration. For example, MTFWP seems to favor bears over people, and wolves over stockmen. Does MTFWP have its priorities straight?

Butte has nothing to be ashamed of, and much to be proud of. A History Channel special on the War of the Copper Kings notes that by the late 1800s America was the leading industrialized nation in the world, due much in part to two metals, steel and copper, and 40% of that copper came from Butte. Paul Polzin, Director Emeritus of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, told me that, starting in the early 1900s, Butte mining paid half of Montana’s tax revenues for over 50 years. When I returned to Butte 25 years ago I was told that after 140 years of continuous mining, over $140 BILLION in raw metals, mainly copper, was produced from this incredible mineral deposit that extends more than a mile deep.

MTFWP, however, seems more fixated on the pollution and, like the EPA, is judging past activities by today’s standards. That’s shallow, in my view. MTFWP states that the Butte area is “infamous as the Nation’s largest Superfund complex.” Infamous? Being the largest superfund site in America is certainly nothing to write home about, but the superfund designation is an outgrowth of President Carter’s weaponization of the EPA to go after the bad guys, and as I said at the beginning, we aren’t the bad guys.

MTFWP has a new director. He wrote that one of his goals is to be more “inclusive.” Really? It’s time to send a letter to Governor Gianforte telling him MTFWP needs better direction and to get their priorities straight.

Andy Johnson,

Butte