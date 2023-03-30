Funding Habitat Montana is essential

In Montana, we are lucky to have a home-grown program that funds public access from consumers of our outdoor recreation opportunities. Habitat Montana historically received funding through non-resident hunting and fishing license sales. In 2019, Montana voters supported a new revenue stream: taxes from recreational marijuana. In 2021, the legislature chose to solidify the will of the voters and make that funding law, appropriating 20% to Habitat Montana. However, the governor wants to reallocate that budget to other programs and the brimming general fund.

As employees of Nomad Canna in Helena, we strive to work on sustainability. We have enacted a recycling program incentivizing our customers to bring back their packaging that contained flower for us to sterilize and reuse. We have switched our exit packaging and pre-roll tubes to plant based products. Additionally we have a “take one leave one” recycling bin in each of our stores for the mandated exit bags. We care about our environment, and that includes public lands access and a healthy environment for Montanans.

Funding Habitat Montana is essential to ensuring access to clean, healthful public lands in our beautiful state. Not only will it add to the 100,000 acres Habitat Montana acquired last year, but also adds thousands of opportunities for families to enjoy traditions dear to our state: hiking, biking, snowboarding, skiing, and many more. Join us in asking your legislators and our governor to ensure funding from recreational marijuana funds our outdoor adventures.

Amber Jones, Carl Paladino, N'Teyha Mongold, Nadia Fiedler-Smith, Robert Whitten,

Helena