Freedom Caucus is restricting your rights

Don't be fooled. The Montana "Freedom" caucus is not about freedom. The caucus's intent is to restrict your freedom of speech, your right to engage in debate, to share opinions, to access recommended health care, to access our public lands and state parks (See HB 538), and the right to be treated with respect and dignity. The caucus is trying to restrict your right to live where you want, by refusing to support bills that would provide lower-income housing and more relaxed zoning laws. The caucus is trying to restrict your right to human services that you may need if you are going through hard times. The caucus is trying to limit parents' rights to raise their children, by telling parents what their children should learn in school and what they should read. The caucus is forbidding children to be treated with respect and dignity; instead, the caucus has decided that bullying is just fine. The caucus, in other words, does not like you; in fact, I will bet that many of them hold the average Montanan in complete and absolute contempt. Learn about your representatives and look at their voting records before November 2024. If any of them are members of the Montana "Freedom" Caucus, think carefully before voting for them again. They think they will be able to run roughshod over our rights. Let's tell them they are wrong.