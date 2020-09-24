× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Foster parents needed

Currently, there are over 3,000 children in the Montana foster care system, a number that has increased dramatically over the years. With that said, we find ourselves holding a lot of uncertainty surrounding where those kids can go. There aren’t nearly enough foster homes to keep up with this high of need.

Each week, Youth Dynamics receives between ten and twenty referrals for kids needing homes, but we are unable to place them. This leads to them staying in shelters, spending the night in offices, and being placed in group homes. Many of these children will have to move across the state, leaving everything they know in search of a place to call home.

Opening your heart and home to a child in need is one of the most significant ways you can make a difference. Becoming a foster parent could give a child the positive support they need to flourish. Truthfully, one person can have a massive impact on a foster child’s life.

Right now, Youth Dynamics is currently looking for people who can help us battle the issue of not having enough homes. We want people who are able to provide long-term, and sometimes permanent homes for these children; but also, those who are willing to provide emergency short-term placements when needed.