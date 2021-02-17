Fossil fuels needed today

In Rick Crone's letter of 2/9/21, he stated at least five times that solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources are the future and says that fossil fuels are a thing of the past. But fossil fuels are the energy sources of the present, accounting for 80% of our current energy needs.

Wind and solar currently provide less than 4% of the electricity generated in the US.

Yet Joe Biden is ready to kill off the oil and gas industry now.

We all want clean energy, but no matter what politicians tell us, green energy will not replace fossil fuels overnight, if ever.

Hindering the production of fossil fuels will severely hurt our economy when other large nations like China and India continue to build coal-fired electrical generating plants to boost their economies.

If the US could convert to green energy overnight, it would have minimal effect on worldwide air quality. The USA accounts for less than 14% of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions. Not only will the price of fuel skyrocket in the US, but so will many other items we use daily.