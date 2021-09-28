For Stone-Manning

The U.S. Senate is expected to soon take up the nomination of Montana’s own Tracy Stone-Manning to become the next director of the Bureau of Land Management. For nearly five years, the BLM has been without a Senate-confirmed director, leaving the agency adrift and demoralized.

Fortunately, Tracy is just the person to restore confidence in the agency and restore balance to land management decisions. Tracy is an avid Montana hiker, hunter and all-around sportswoman. She knows and loves public lands and the importance of careful land management. Professionally, she is a consensus builder who has a 20-plus year record of working with all diverse stakeholders to find solutions to some of the thorniest public lands issues out there. Because of her ability to work in a bipartisan way to reach solutions, Tracy has the support of the loggers, ranchers, energy producers, hunters, anglers, and conservationists that she’s worked with over the years.

Thank you, Sen. Jon Tester, for being a tireless advocate for an experienced leader who will be good for Montana’s public lands and waters. Sen. Steve Daines, it’s time for you to be on the right side of history. Please support Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.

Christopher Servheen,

Missoula

