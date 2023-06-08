Flag etiquette

Having observed trucks around flying dirty, frayed American flags, I researched "flag etiquette." Folks, you may be doing it wrong!

The American flag should be mounted to the truck only temporarily because flags aren't allowed to be displayed at night unless illuminated. Flags shouldn't be flown in bad weather unless they're all-weather flags.

Another consideration is the flag should never rest on part of the truck. When a truck is immobile, the drooping flag is liable to touch the truck.

The flag shouldn't be displayed in any way that makes it likely to get dirty or damaged. One cannot protect the flag when it is letting its "freak fly" at highway speeds. Damaged flags should never be flown, but rather destroyed respectfully.

Rules generally mention flying no more than two American flags on a truck, one on either side at a level height. If only one flag is flown, it goes on the passenger side.

When displaying the American flag with political flags, the American flag should be mounted higher.

Sure, display the American flag — but with the respect it deserves.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula