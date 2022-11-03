Fix ourselves and quit blaming others

I have very strong opinions. I have written many opinion letters in not just the Montana Standard. (Thank you Montana Standard for allowing me.) I would love to go through life seeing change in a positive direction. Want the truth? I don’t believe it will happen. Too many people twist the actual meaning to Freedom of Speech. To many people take the Second Amendment to mean there is no limit to the amount of weapons you may own or how to use them. Too many people act like they have a right to their views and anyone that doesn’t agree is wrong and even at times the enemy.

We elect people based only on their political party, whether they are qualified or intelligent enough to hold a position. (The examples are many and growing.) These same elected officials magnify and multiply many of our problems. They do so by siding with what is wrong. They do so by staying silent instead of voicing why things are wrong. They do so by acting like they are against the wrong, then throw the word “but” in and blame others for something to divert attention from what needs to change and or fixed.

I see anger in voters that blame half of the problem on the other party. That anger will not go away until they see the fault of their own party and in themselves.

I have written our Representative and Senators many, many, many times only to be told they will do things their way, their party’s way. I continue to give them my opinion anyway, even though they have given me the impression I’m wrong in my thinking basically every time.

There are reasons why people say you cannot talk about religion and politics with others. That truth should tell us something about ourselves and why. It is the ONE reason why things are NOT improving morally and politically in America!

One message I have expressed several times in these letters, fix ourselves and quit blaming others. This will make things better “but” only if we all do it.

Keith Isaacson,

Deer Lodge