Fishing regulations decision bumped

After congratulating the fisheries division biologists for developing an excellent plan for our rivers and streams based on trout abundance, FWP administrative officials decided to remove the new plan from the commission vote in October. There reasoning is that it should coincide with the new management plan which will be presented later in the year(or possibly delayed!). This is another example of how our system is plagued with procrastination. There has been plenty of time and information available to make an informed decision. The data presented by the fisheries biologists has been readily available and distributed since last spring. The majority of the public and conservation groups want an adaptive regulation plan based on trout abundance. If the numbers are down (currently at historic lows) then more restrictions, which includes spawning closures. An adequate and extensive public process has already occurred. What are we waiting for? It is clear that climate change is eroding critical habitat for wild trout populations and angling pressure is at an all time record high. I have now stopped counting the times delay has occurred across Region 3 (Southwest Montana) when it comes to sensitive issues regarding our fisheries. FWP Director Worsech said his efforts would be to improve getting things done in a timely fashion when his term began. Then to add fuel to the fire, it is FWP commissioner Pat Tabor (formerly president of Montana Outfitters Association} who said that not enough information was available to allow for a good decision to be made. He apparently doesn't trust the detailed plans that our biologists thoughtfully put together this past year and presented on multiple occasions. The current system is plagued with procrastination and the inability to make decisions in a timely manner. For many of us that have no other agenda, except to help protect the resource for future generations, the process continues to be frustrating and discouraging. If wild fisheries cannot be protected into the future with decisions that are not popular across all user groups, then hatchery fish will soon return to our rivers and streams.