Fireworks response

In response to "Fireworks Concerns" letter, July 2

When my family moved to Butte in the 1970s in part to get away from rules and regulations in other areas of the country we felt were stifling, we confirmed very quickly Butte is a patriotic community that loves a parade and the fireworks that come with our nation’s birthday celebrations and other events. Yes, they are loud, but to us, the noise was and is the sound of freedom. Many thousands of people travel to Butte, Montana’s Festival City, year after year to enjoy it, bringing money to Butte-Silver Bow as they do so.

Immediately attempting to lodge complaints and make changes to local traditions is not the best way to make friends and influence people. This type of behavior is a key reason new residents are often suspect and subject to mistrust while neighbors look for evidence of new property owners attempting to make Butte and Montana just like the place they left. Such efforts include complaints about Butte’s beloved fireworks, legally and joyfully set off in the streets because Butte supports the concept of individual responsibility.