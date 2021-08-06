Fireworks dialogue

Like so many divisive issues in our society, too many people get locked into their positions with regard to fireworks, thereby eliminating almost any chance of meaningful dialogue in the search for a compromise.

Kudos to Angela Helvey for having the courage to raise this incendiary issue. That descriptor is meant metaphorically and literally. Helvey has paid a hefty price for raising this concern even having her life threatened by those favoring unfettered access to fireworks. How sad.

It is time for all communities all across Montana to start having this discussion regarding fireworks ordinances. At the very least the window for shooting them off should be narrowed out of fairness and concern for those in our communities, like our pets and our vets and those who are hyper sensitive to loud noises.

Shortening the daily time frame for exploding these devices must also be revisited. And yes, the types of fireworks that the general public can purchase and explode must also be narrowed. Fireworks that soar 100 feet or more into the air should not be in the hands of those who are not professionally trained to handle them and should not be detonated in residential areas.