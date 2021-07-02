Fireworks concerns

I have recently moved to Butte, and am rather appalled at the idea of citizens being able to light fireworks in the street out their front doors, especially on weeknights. I'd like to connect up with others who may feel this way, (my main concern is our animals, who can take CBD, of course, but they will still hear the awful noise). So, anyone interested, please email me at helveya@gmail.com, and perhaps we can get on the agenda for a meeting with our County Commissioners.