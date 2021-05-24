Firefighters make Butte safe, proud

Thank you is simply not enough to describe our gratitude for the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department and other first responders for their incredible work May 7 controlling the devastating fire in Uptown Butte.

The firefighters put their skills to work and contained the fire, minimizing damage to surrounding property.

Understandably, onlookers gathered and watched in disbelief as our beloved M&M was destroyed. The first responders’ and firefighters’ respectful professionalism kept those watching at the scene safe.

NorthWestern Energy employees are back at work this week in the Butte General Office thanks to those firefighters and first responders.

As we all move forwarded and offer support to the property owners and businesses impacted, and mourn the loss of a piece of our collective history, the appreciation for the emergency responders who keep us safe is another reminder of why it is a privilege to be a part of this community.

Danny Kaluza, NorthWestern Energy director support service

