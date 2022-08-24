Final day of Lunch in the Park

Other partners are behind the scenes and have demonstrated a level of support and collaboration that is above and beyond and unique to Butte. Without them there would be no Lunch in the Park. The Butte Parks and Trails Foundation wants to express our thanks to Bob Lazzari and Ed Heard and their trusty support staff of Mackenzie Tutty and Jaeden Berger, all in Butte Silver Bow Parks and Recreation. Not only do they keep Butte's parks looking great, they have helped us with planning, weekly set up and operations and moral support. Butte is fortunate to have parks leadership who are invested in the community and demonstrate daily that it is more than just a job, it is about the community. Others behind the scenes include Matt Boyle, who stepped up to coordinate the weekly music act, and Selina Pankovich who recently added her foam machine to the mix for our final weeks. The support and collaboration of these individuals was invaluable to our group and an example of what makes Butte unique when it comes to pulling together for the community.