Fill summer's gap

As a single mother working just to provide for my family, I use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help with the cost of food. Working a 9-5 job at minimum wage barely covers the cost of living expenses such as: rent, hygiene needs, water, power, clothing, etc. As wages have increased over the past few years, so has the cost of living, making it hard to get ahead.

SNAP has really helped with the cost of food and being able to feed my son nutritious meals, especially during the school year.

The first round Last summer, my family was able to participate in the Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) program to help fill the gap in access to school meals. This extra help with groceries was a huge relief! I always stressed about summer meals and how I would be able to afford the extra cost of food,

without the school meal programs. With the summer P-EBT benefits, I didn’t have to. I was able to still afford our basic financial needs and afford food for the month. As parents we all want our kids to be happy and healthy, and with the P-EBT benefits I was able to do that.

I truly hope P-EBT benefits continue, especially during summer months when our kids don’t attend school. The P-EBT program has greatly benefited my family. I am able to enjoy my days off work with my family and not worry about working extra hours to afford basic necessities.

I urge Governor Gianforte and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to consider continuing these P-EBT benefits for those of us struggling during the summer months. The program has truly helped people like myself, and many other Montana families be able to feed our kids and pay all our bills. We just want our children to be happy and healthy.

Cyndi Maurer, Butte

