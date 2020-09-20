Fake news story?

The Mackins were responding to a report originally published by Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor and Chief of the “Atlantic”. According to Goldberg, President Trump was overheard saying he wanted to cancel a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France “because it’s filled with losers” (American WWI soldiers). Supposedly, this alleged remark by President Trump was told to Goldberg by “anonymous” White House staffers!

And yet, least fifteen Trump administration officials who were with Trump on that trip have disputed the Atlantic report, including former national security adviser John Bolton. The same John Bolton who is no friend of Trump and severely criticized Trump in a recent book that he authored.

Freedom Of Information Act documents have also proven that Trump’s visit to the cemetery was canceled due to bad rainy weather. The Marine One‘s helicopter crews also stated that visibility was too bad to attempt to fly the President to the cemetery. Finally, a few days ago when Mr. Goldberg was asked about evidence that the cancellation was due to inclement weather, he admitted that it was likely true. “I’m sure all of those things are true,” he told CNN. The bottom line is that the trip to the cemetery was not canceled by President Trump as the so-called “anonymous sources” stated. Trump’s entourage canceled the trip because of dangerous inclement weather and not because, as Goldberg’s “anonymous sources alleged, Trump did not want to go to a cemetery filled with losers.