Face the truth

I’d like to take a moment to respond to Chris Talgo’s piece “Jan. 6 committee is putting on show trial” that was printed in the Montana Standard on Monday, June 27. Mr. Talgo posed several questions as though he’s been searching high and low for the answers. He knows the answers to the questions he asked, but he’d rather spread disinformation than admit that the answers don’t serve his narrative or his master, Donald Trump.

Of Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, whose service was not needed on the Jan. 6 committee, Mr. Talgo said they would’ve “added a semblance of balance and credibility” to the commission. Nonsense. Their only purpose on the committee would’ve been blowing up the investigation from the inside. The inmates don’t get to run the prison.

Regarding Nancy Pelosi not increasing security at the Capitol. It wasn’t her job. She wasn’t in charge of the Capitol police nor anywhere in their chain of command.

The DOJ investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbitt concluded that her shooting “was lawful and within Department policy.” I guess she shouldn’t have been violently breaking into the Capitol.

Finally, the Capitol police let people in because they were drastically outnumbered and completely overwhelmed. They read the writing on the wall and probably feared for their lives.

As for the Jan. 6 committee, they’ve used an array of audio, video, text and email messages and the sworn testimony of many Republicans close to Trump to paint the picture of what happened on that fateful day. That Republicans aren’t the least bit interested in doing a legitimate investigation is abhorrent.

Mark Rosenleaf,

Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0