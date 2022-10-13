Express Scripts denying veterans access to care

With one month notice, Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit provider for veteran’s Tricare services decided to drop over 15,000 pharmacies from their network. Express Scripts is attempting to funnel most or all of the prescriptions away from independent pharmacies to an Express Scripts owned mail order pharmacy.

Express Scripts then sent letters out to members containing blatant lies. In the letter Express Scripts wrote “Each pharmacy had the opportunity to participate in the updated TRICARE retail pharmacy network.” All 60+ independent pharmacies in Montana who attempted to participate were dropped with little notice and NO opportunity to participate.

Although our Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing does not have authority over federal plans, he did advocate for Montana veterans and local pharmacies asking the Department of Defense and CMS to send Express Scripts notice that they are violating state laws on deceptive practices.

I contacted our three Congressmen Senator Daines, Senator Tester and Representative Rosendale. Only Senator Tester responded. Advocating for veteran’s rights, he wrote a strongly worded letter to the Department of Defense urging them to restore these veteran’s hard-earned benefits. Unfortunately, neither Senator Daines nor Representative Rosendale responded back to me. One of my customers said she received an email back from Daines saying virtually the same thing Express Scripts said in their letter; that we had the opportunity to participate (again a blatant lie).

How do small businesses fight the monopolies of multi-billion dollar companies like Express Scripts when their influence reaches even some of our Montana Congressmen causing them to spread their propaganda? Your local pharmacies are in trouble not only with Express Scripts but all the giant Pharmacy Benefit Managers and their anti-competitive practices. Get involved, call your congresspeople today.

Paul Brand, pharmacist,

Florence