Expanding telehealth

Hospitals in our rural communities are struggling. Record closures, combined with the overwhelming COVID-19 pandemic, have stretched resources thin and limited the availability of even basic care for the people in those communities with nowhere else to turn.

Unlike those in large cities and more urban areas, Montanans often have to drive for hours on end to find the next closest facility if their hospital closes.

As of 2018, 52 of the 56 counties in the state were going through a shortage of primary care providers, forcing people to drive further for basic medical needs. No American should have to travel that far for basic health care, but it’s particularly unacceptable that so many of our rural veterans have to drive hours for the care they have earned through their service.

Things came to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

That’s why it’s good to see the government engaging with private companies and organizations across our state to help. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the American Legion, for example, worked with Philips in recent years to pilot a brand new telehealth program called Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) right here in Montana. The Philips program places telehealth stations in local VFW and American Legion posts, meaning rural veterans don’t have to make the often long trek to a VA hospital.

Installed at a VFW post in Eureka, the first ATLAS station has provided telehealth services to thousands of our state’s veterans who otherwise only had limited choices for medical appointments. Now, veterans who were making round trips that were as long as 10 hours have an option for check-ins much closer to where they live, making routine appointments and other services like mental healthcare more accessible.

Fortunately, Montana is represented by lawmakers like Senator Jon Tester who recognize that more needs to be done to make sure our rural communities have access to the doctors and care that they need.

John Meckling, Valier

