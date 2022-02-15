Equity in education

Why did “equity” trigger hostility to a teachers’ Code of Ethics? The word “equity” has been part of the educational lexicon for decades — a handicapped child is given learning aids, a hungry child is fed, a traumatized child is counseled so they can learn. But to those who wanted to derail a meeting, “equity” was code for the conspiracy “critical race theory.”

In 1991, when OPI specialists presented Teacher Preparation Standards to the Board of Public Education, we were dumbfounded by objections to teaching “critical thinking.” Some parents objected because they feared their children would question their own authority.

These are attacks on public education. The attackers are afraid that ALL children CAN learn; afraid students may learn to think for themselves. The attackers, whose convoluted interpretations of “equity” led them to accuse CSPAC of “political motivations” are proponents of private schools — schools where memorization is valued over thinking, where the curriculum is narrowed to exclude controversial topics, and where equity is not valued.

Please support public school teachers and a Code of Ethics that includes equity, inclusion and diversity. Teachers work hard every day to provide the best, most equitable education possible, so that all our children can succeed.

Jan Clinard, Helena

