Entertaining letter

I am writing this letter to the Montana Standard in response to Faith DeWaay’s Reader’s Speak letter published in the Tuesday, November 24, 2020 edition. Ms. DeWaay, I did thoroughly enjoy your letter, but sorry to say that I didn’t agree with any of it. In fact, it sounded exactly like many of the barrage of pre-election campaign ads concocted by the Republican National Party. I did find it humorous and entertaining to say the least.

Most of us Butte born and raised people are very familiar with W.A. Clark and the saga of the Butte Miner and how FDR saved the day. I am grateful for what that this man did for Butte against the evil empire (reminds me of someone that is not a Democrat) as I am a son of a Butte Miner, but that is another story. However, just prior to your conclusion, you state that, “Trump is an honest pro-life Christian” and “Trump will be reelected by Jan. 20,” caused me to start laughing out loud. Thanks for the entertainment.