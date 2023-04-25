Ensuring roads are safe for everyone

I am writing a response to Mr. Golos article. Potholes are a common problem on our roads, and they can be a serious safety hazard for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. These holes in the pavement can cause damage to vehicles, leading to costly repairs and even accidents that can result in injury or death.

One of the main causes of potholes according to Michal Golos is the freeze-thaw cycle that occurs during the winter months. When water gets into cracks in the pavement, it can freeze and expand, causing the pavement to crack and break apart. When the ice melts, the pavement can sink, creating a pothole.According to Mr. Golos potholes can also be caused by heavy traffic, especially in areas where there are lots of large trucks or buses. The weight of these vehicles can cause the pavement to crack and break apart, creating potholes that can be dangerous for drivers.

It's important for our local government to take action to address this issue and ensure that our roads are safe for everyone. This can include regular maintenance and repair of roads, as well as investing in new technologies that can help prevent potholes from forming in the first place.

ACPLM talked about a unique technology is known as "cold patching," which involves filling potholes with a special asphalt mix that can be applied even in cold weather. This can help prevent potholes from getting larger and more dangerous, and can also help extend the life of our roads.A

nother solution is to invest in new materials and construction techniques that can make our roads more durable and resistant to damage. This can include using stronger and more flexible materials, as well as designing roads that can better withstand heavy traffic and extreme weather conditions.In conclusion, potholes are a serious safety hazard on our roads, and it's important for our local government to take action to address this issue. By investing in new technologies and materials, and by regularly maintaining and repairing our roads, we can help ensure that our roads are safe for everyone.

Alissa Abraham,

Butte