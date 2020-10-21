Endorsing Williams

I want to go on record as endorsing Kathleen Williams for Montana’s lone House of Representatives seat.

Kathleen has a special place in her heart for rural Montana, health care, and she loves our veterans as well, no matter what Matt Rosendale tries to sell. She was born in San Francisco (so what?) but has moved mountains in this state.

I shared my youth in between Three Forks and Troy, two areas that have vastly different politic ideations (as a whole). What I like about Kathleen is that she actually listens to both sides (has been for nearly 40 years). People complain a lot about multi-term politicians, or politicians in general, but the sacrifices she has made to this state and the manner in which she has brought about positive change; mainly bringing people of differing political, educational, and vocational backgrounds to compromised solutions is why she has my vote. She doesn’t just state she does this in her political ads; she has done it, time and time again.