End coal mining

We, in the rest of Montana should be subsidizing the extractive industries; in particular coal mining and a community like Colstrip. One commodity-economy communities are not long-term sustainable economically.

I believe all coal mining activities in Montana should be ended by the end of this decade. That will give Colstrip way enough time to adjust to the new economic reality and retrain the population for their future.

We are not going to fund someone's else economic failure.

We cannot continue to live in the past; we need to learn to live in the present, if not the future.

Thank you for listening (reading) to my concerns.

Douglas Grant, Butte

