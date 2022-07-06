Elections do have consequences

I used to respect the U.S. Supreme Court. Now I do not. The three justices appointed by Trump have been shown to be liars and untrustworthy. SCOTUS you now have blood on your hands.

First they took away states’ rights to decide who can carry concealed weapons.

The next day they issued a ruling stating that women must have babies. Imagine that — government mandated pregnancies! This is the first time the Supreme Court has taken citizens’ rights away; usually they expand citizens’ rights. The Supreme Court is mandating women bear children into a society where there is no family leave, where there is no paid child care, and now lower food stamp grants. We are entering a dark and deep period where more women and children will be pushed into poverty. This ruling will result in greater mortality from maternal deaths or botched abortions.

Whether or not your stance is for or against abortion, how do you feel about the government reaching into your uterus? How do you feel about medical restrictions being placed on women only? Men have no restrictions on whether or not they can obtain a vasectomy. Rapists and incest perpetrators are not castrated nor do they pay child support. A 12-year-old is restricted from going to PG and R movies, yet she is forced to bear a child. Why are only women’s rights to make reproductive decisions being taken over by the government?

Justice Thomas noted that several other precedents should be looked at — LGBTQ rights, the right to interracial marriage, same sex marriage, in vitro fertilization, contraception, and morning after pills.

We need to carefully choose the people we elect. They are elected into positions that have the power to make decisions affecting our freedom, our rights to life and liberty, and our health care decisions. Elections are just as important at the State level as they are at the Federal level. Do you want Montana to be a place where you have a choice or absolutely no choice?

November elections are rapidly approaching. Elections do have consequences.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte