Election fraud circus

Six Montana legislators — Theresa Manzella, Paul Fielder, Brad Tschida, Steve Galloway, Bob Phalen and Jerry Schillinger – traveled to South Dakota for an election fraud conference held by millionaire conspiracy-theorist Mike Lindell.

Predictably, the conference was a complete circus. Lindell’s own experts dismissed his so-called evidence, while he ranted about the terrorists hiding in his hotel and sabotaging his Wi-Fi.

The antics of an unhinged pillow salesman are entertaining, but the activities of Montana lawmakers demand real scrutiny. Why are elected officials wasting time chasing conspiracy theories when so many real issues face our state? Months of investigations have yielded zero evidence of their allegations. In fact, credible audits have confirmed that the 2020 election was conducted freely and fairly.

Is this really about “election integrity” or is it about sore losers who can’t handle how democracy works?

While these lawmakers chase conspiracies and spread misinformation, real Montanans need help. Our legislators should be tackling COVID-19, helping small businesses, fixing roads, bridges and schools, fighting wildfires, and providing drought relief to farmers and ranchers.