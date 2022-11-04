Elect women's human rights champions to defend our rights

Women's human rights are on the Montana ballot this Nov. 8 with a ballot measure that will profoundly deny our abilities to live a life of human dignity, human rights, bodily autonomy and economic security.

As an attack on our human rights, the deceitful, harmful, dangerous LR-131— mis-named 'Born Alive Infant Protection Act' — which will negatively impact families of infants as well as health professionals who care for them. Written deceptively to fire-up anti-abortion voters, this has nothing to do with decisions women and pregnant people make about if or whether to have children. LR-131 punishes grief-stricken families and intimidates and interferes with trained health professionals already protecting every baby born alive. Find out the facts here: nolR-131.org.

This is why we must elect women's human rights champions to defend our rights! Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW's) Political Action Team has vetted a diverse number of federal and state Champions candidates including: Monica Tranel for Congress in the Western District; re-election of Justice Ingrid Gustafson to return to the Supreme Court; and State Legislative Representative candidates Sarah Novak HD77 and Donovan Hawk HD76 as well as State Senate candidate Jesse Mullen HD39. They stand for our women's human rights priority issues of reproductive rights and health, racial justice, Constitutional Equality, economic equity, LGBTQIA+ rights and ending all forms of violence against women, girls and Indigenous peoples.

Our Montana Constitution, rights to privacy and democracy are at stake! Take action by voting, review non-partisan voter guides, and check out our Montana NOW Facebook page for information on national and state candidates and callot measures: www.facebook.com/montananow/. Thank you!

Jan Strout, president, Montana NOW