Elect decent leaders

As January 6th approaches, we are reminded of that grim, terrifying 2021 day. Lives were lost, injuries occurred, one policeman lost an eye, our citadel of government was defiled, and we were left questioning if democracy could or would survive.

Since 1/6/21 nineteen states have passed bills restricting voting rights, and how votes are counted or overturned by partisan state legislatures. Voting districts have been gerrymandered. Republicans seem to believe they cannot win fair and free elections.

Peter Navarro stated 100 members of the Congress agreed to vote against certifying the 2020 Presidential election. We know two of them. Matt Rosendale voted against certifying the Electoral College vote count and Steve Daines stated he was planning to vote against it, but after the Capitol insurrection, Daines changed his mind. Governor-elect Gianforte supported the Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election.

Our right to vote and have our vote counted is the main tenant of democracy, the underpinning of freedom. Voters and poll workers must not be intimidated or threatened!!

Mitch McConnell‘s stated goal is killing any Senate bill introduced during Biden’s presidency. Whether or not you support Biden, some legislation is good for Montana. Why didn’t Daines vote for infrastructure? Montana needs roads, bridges, rural broadband, etc. Good ideas come from both sides of the aisle.

We must elect public officials who are leaders not sycophants. Vote for the person, not the party. Vote for courage, integrity, moral decency, and diligence. Leaders like Mike Mansfield or Pat Williams.

We must teach our children civics. If they don’t understand the US Constitution, how can they support and defend it?

We need protection from all divisive media sources spewing lies, hatred, and misinformation. “United we stand, divided we fall” still applies.

We need to practice civility. When any people are negatively labeled, they are dehumanized. Hitler called Jews rats, a Rwandan politician called Tutsis cockroaches, and Marjorie Taylor Greene called Democrats termites. People with integrity do not build themselves up by tearing others down.

Who we elect matters. To protect democracy and freedom, we must elect decent leaders — not miscreants.

Mary Wolstein, Butte

