Effective for whom?
Effective for whom?

Effective for whom?

Another fine mess at the MT Secretary of State’s office. I read the Lee Enterprises October 25 story about the SOS Website overcharging businesses paying annual registration fees in March, followed months later by dissolution notices. Seriously? Why wasn’t anyone paying attention at the SOS office? This year has been hard enough for small business!

We’ve run MT businesses for 25 years and it was easy to work with the SOS office, but not under the Stapleton/Jacobson administration. How much more time and money must small businesses sacrifice? Jacobson is running for SOS touting her “effectiveness.” Really? For whom?

If you care about small businesses, it’s time to hire real leadership. Vote Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State.

Deb Essen, Victor

