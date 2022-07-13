E-bike’s big lie

The new e-bikes with peddle assist electric motors say you can get 75% as much of a workout on an e-bike as you can on a regular bike. Translated, that says you have to spend 25% more time on the e-bike, in order to get exactly the same amount of exercise that you would gain on a regular bike. How is adding more time to one’s exercise program going to encourage anyone to do that. Worst still they advertise that it helps you get up the steep hills...but that is exactly where the exercise is on a bicycle. Riding around on a flat highway waving at people does nothing. Huffing and puffing up a challenging hill is everything. That is exactly where you get your cardio-vascular workout on a bicycle. It doesn’t matter if you are 80-years-old, just starting, or only go a mile. E-bikes make an extravagant claim for exercise, then hand you an engineering principal that robs you of it at every turn. Why spend $3,000 on an e-bike, go to all the trouble to exercise, and then don’t get it...duh!