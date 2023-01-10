Dress code can restrict learning
I was concerned when I read George Will’s editorial, “How SCOTUS can protect charter schools from suffocating litigation,” in the Montana Standard on Friday, Jan. 6. In the editorial, he appears to support a parent-endorsed dress code requiring female students to wear jumpers, skirts or skorts while attending a publicly funded charter school.
I believe the proposed dress code for female students provides an unequal education. Female students in jumpers, skirts and most skorts will probably hesitate or refuse to kneel on the ground to test the Lego car with smart sensors they built. They will not be in an automotive class bending over the hood of a car. They will not be attending a shop class to learn how to use the proper tools to repair a house. They will be less physical from the first grade onward and not see themselves as going to the gym to work out or training for the Olympics. The “parent-chosen” dress code restricts female students from engaging in physical, on-hands learning, which includes most STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning. This will directly affect their future career paths and their earning potential.
Parents are still free to require their own children to wear dresses. Officials should not use public money for a public education that does not allow all children equal access to all learning by requiring students to wear clothing that hinders them from engaging in learning.
Pamela Diedrich,
Butte