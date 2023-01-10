Dress code can restrict learning

I believe the proposed dress code for female students provides an unequal education. Female students in jumpers, skirts and most skorts will probably hesitate or refuse to kneel on the ground to test the Lego car with smart sensors they built. They will not be in an automotive class bending over the hood of a car. They will not be attending a shop class to learn how to use the proper tools to repair a house. They will be less physical from the first grade onward and not see themselves as going to the gym to work out or training for the Olympics. The “parent-chosen” dress code restricts female students from engaging in physical, on-hands learning, which includes most STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning. This will directly affect their future career paths and their earning potential.