Draw fair and equitable districts

For the first time in ten years, Montanans are getting the opportunity to redraw the legislative districts in their communities. That means we can fight for diverse, competitive districts and maps that reflect our communities. Or we can let politicians gerrymander our communities into districts that serve only themselves, not the people who live and work here.

Missoula County and the surrounding areas represent more than just the city of Missoula and Commissioners have the responsibility to draw fair and representative maps. That means not packing the city of Missoula into a few districts–it’s not fair to the people who live there and it’s not representative of our communities. There are many people who commute throughout the region for work–in fact, Missoula County has the 3rd highest amount of daily vehicle miles traveled in all of Montana — and it’s important to find ways to connect rural and urban voters on issues that impact both of them.

Additionally, legislators who have diverse constituencies are better legislators both for their communities and for Montana. Folks who have to consider urban, suburban, rural, and tribal interests will create better policy for all Montanans. By drawing fair and equitable districts, we can have faith that our government is working in service of us and our communities, not special interests. Fair redistricting is a crucial step in making sure we maintain a strong and healthy democracy and our legislators continue to fight for their communities for the next decade and beyond.

Wyatt Balius,

Missoula