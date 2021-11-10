 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't want the facts

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Don't want the facts

On Friday, November 5th, eight people died when the crowd rushed the stage at a concert in Houston. The investigation into the incident started less than 2 days later on Sunday, November 7th.

On January 6, a crowd that included rioters and terrorists stormed our nations Capitol. That investigation began on July 27th, nearly 7 months after the attack. Republicans fought any real investigation tooth and nail with nearly all of them opposed. Apparently, they just didn’t want to know the facts…didn’t think it was important. So much for the party of personal responsibility. 

Mark Rosenleaf, Butte

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News