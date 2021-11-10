Don't want the facts

On Friday, November 5th, eight people died when the crowd rushed the stage at a concert in Houston. The investigation into the incident started less than 2 days later on Sunday, November 7th.

On January 6, a crowd that included rioters and terrorists stormed our nations Capitol. That investigation began on July 27th, nearly 7 months after the attack. Republicans fought any real investigation tooth and nail with nearly all of them opposed. Apparently, they just didn’t want to know the facts…didn’t think it was important. So much for the party of personal responsibility.