Don't use pejoratives
Don't use pejoratives

Don't use pejoratives

I was reading Terry Trieweiler's column when I reached the end of the first paragraph and he basically called me and others stupidly ignorant, i.e., a member of the “low-information voter” class.

I have to wonder if he used the same biases when individuals appeared before him while he sat in judgment on them. He would be better served by refraining from the use of loaded and stereotypical pejoratives in describing those of us who have views that differ from his; it debases his argument in these politically charged times.

Rolf Tandberg, Missoula

