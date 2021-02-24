 Skip to main content
Don't tread on whom?
Isn't it interesting that the Republicans boast about how anti-government they all are. Get big government off our backs! Don't tread on me! Less Government - More Jobs! Yada, yada.

That is, unless you happen to be a woman who wants to control her reproductive life. Unless you are a hunter or outdoor enthusiast who cherishes access to public land and water. Unless you are a transgender person who needs medical advice. Unless you are a college teacher leery about facing classrooms full of armed 18-year-olds. Unless you are looking for affordable health care. If you are one of those folks, then oh yeah, we are gonna tread all over your butt!

Alan Kesselheim, Butte

