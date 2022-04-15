Don't take rights for granted

After watching a media source report on the very brave Russian citizens protesting the invasion of Ukraine I found myself questioning most Americans use of our rights. These Russians, in spite of the threats of imprisonment, have shown bravery in standing up for the rights of another country to live and govern itself. In my eyes this is how you honor others in the face of power you oppose. These are also people that will suffer most by the sanctions the world is imposing upon their country. They have absolutely nothing to gain and so much to lose, which is a great indication of the hearts and conviction some Russians have.

After reflecting on those actions I became ashamed knowing how we as Americans use and abuse our rights. We live in a free and democratic country and have lost sight on how to be truly thankful for it. So many Americans twist the meaning of our rights to use them in a self serving manner. They exclaim, “It is my right to…..” in such absurd ways few can fathom how anyone could disrespect the right in such a way! Saying nothing about such a travesty makes the rest of us cowards! The freedom of speech to some is the right to say anything, no matter who it hurts or how detrimental it may be. Freedom of Press has been use to print lies, to embarrass, to shamefully gain, brainwash the intellectually and politically weak.

You don’t have to look very hard to see how some Americans have dishonored every right we are blessed with and that some brave people have died for. I’m far from confident this letter will make a difference in my country. I do hope, that some how, the Russian people using rights we take for granted, know some Americans are praying for them. You are an example we need to learn from.

Keith Isaacson,

Deer Lodge

