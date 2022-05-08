Don't take rights away

Thanks to Roe v. Wade, women now have reproductive rights. In 1973 the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution of the U.S. protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Some states have turned this into a political issue attempting to restrict this right. Let’s not take it away. Let’s not go back.

I am appalled that we are again discussing the right of a woman to have control of her own body. I can’t believe there is even a discussion in this day and age. Why are we going back with a court decision made years ago, when we could be spending our time, money and resources on current issues such as climate change, work shortages and inflation?

Legally, a woman has a right to an abortion. The issue is settled. Polls say that 62% of people want to keep Roe v. Wade, making abortion a personal choice and 38% are against it. Why are we letting states take this right away?

In the 60s abortion was illegal. I was witness to two separate women’s soulful efforts to undo their pregnancies. One 33-year-old single school nurse needed $300 to have her abortion. The other found her answer in Mexico. Abortion was not a word used in idle talk. It was done in a black-market atmosphere. At that time abortion was a risk and not necessarily a safe procedure.

In 1977 a husband’s permission was required to have an abortion in Montana. We’ve come a long way. Let’s not go back.

The economics of raising a child is something that should be acknowledged by those involved including society. By giving both men and women information and access to birth control we can help prevent the need for abortions, but banning abortions does not make one sterile or impotent. Abortion is a choice, an individual choice. No one has the right to make that decision for another or force an abortion on another. It is no one else’s business. There will always be abortions. Let’s keep them legal.

Life has opened for women since they have gained control of personal reproductive rights. Now there are more women graduating from college than men. Women are able to plan their families instead of responding to accidental pregnancies and perhaps being forced into motherhood. Women are trafficked for sex and endure unwanted pregnancies. Women die in unintendedly in childbirth. Step children are sexually abused by their step fathers. Unintended pregnancies will always be with us. Shall we go back to having orphanages to take care of the unintended children born from them.

Every woman has a right to control her life by controlling her own body. Roe v. Wade does not advocate abortion. It is a response to a dire situation. Abortion is not an easy decision. It is a personal choice and this is what we want to keep.

Support the 1973 Supreme Court decision to protect abortion rights for those who will rely on its enforcement in the future.

Diane Mosolf,

Dillon

