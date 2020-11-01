Don't pay for Illinois

I do not want to pay the bills in Chicago, or Illinois. If you vote for Mr. Bullock or Kathleen Williams, that is exactly what you will be doing. If they get elected, they will vote to bail out Illinois. I moved from Chicago to Montana so I wouldn’t be subject to the ridiculous corrupt economic lunacy that they believe are sound accounting practices in Illinois.

Montana ranks 16th with $2,100 debt per person. Illinois ranks 49th with $52,600 debt per person. Illinois owes over $666 billion, not million, billion with a capital B. Do you want to pay that debt? Bullock and Williams will vote for bailing out all the fiscally irresponsible states because they will owe Pelosi and Schumer for getting elected.

Don’t be fooled by political rhetoric. Only because of Republicans in the Legislature does Montana have an excellent AA bond rating. Because of Democrats, the Illinois bond rating is one level above junk status.

If you don’t want to pay the debt of other states' irresponsible behavior, vote for Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale. It is imperative that Montana sends Republicans to Washington.