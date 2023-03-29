Don't let MT break promise to law enforcement

On Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m., the Senate Finance Committee held a hearing on House Bill 569. This bill seeks to change Montana pension laws for the sheriff’s deputies (SRS) and highway patrol (HPORS). This legislation (as written) will destabilize these retirement systems by making it harder for counties and the state to keep up with their contributions. The age for full retirement eligibility will be raised to 50 years, regardless of years of service. Highway Patrol Troopers and Sheriff's Deputies are asked to take on a job that pushes them to their limits physically and mentally. Their work is often dangerous and goes unappreciated. There’s a reason this career field has maintained a 20 year retirement for decades. Apparently, our legislature doesn’t understand that. Montana promised them a dignified retirement, which they pay into throughout their service. Don’t let the Legislature break Montana's promise to our law enforcement officers by raising their retirement age. I urge everyone to reach out to the Senate Finance Committee and tell them not to pass HB 569 unless the age restriction is amended out of the bill. Thank you.