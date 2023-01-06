Don't be ignorant of ADA laws

I am a veteran and a diabetic and for seven years I’ve had a service dog trained to assist with my diabetes. Many people know us and have seen us frequently at stores and restaurants throughout Butte; but we just got kicked out of one local restaurant.

We have patronized that restaurant before and had no problems but this time the waitress/host determined that my dog was not trained because he went under somebody’s table. My dog is trained to go under the table; in fact, it’s one of 27 commands on the list of commands given to me by his trainer the day I received him. There was a coffee pot on the table, but nobody was sitting there at the time. How a dog is supposed to discern an occupied booth when nobody is sitting there is beyond my comprehension and pure ignorance on the hosts part. Ignorance both of service dog training and ADA laws. I did not confront this ignorance and chose to leave.