Donald Trump should not be backed

I have tried to write my opinions thoughtfully and in a way that helps others give pause to ridged thinking. By now, there should be no way a single voter should be backing Donald Trump for dog catcher little lone President. He was responsible for January 6th and ALL that it caused and cost.

While I believe in justice and innocent until proven guilty, Trump’s actions and mouth have convicted him pretrial in every case. A man who ran in 2016 saying he was going to drain the swamp. He has made his own swamp that doubles the size of the previous one. To be blind of the facts, oblivious of what his actions and words have caused most, not seeing his blatant disregard towards any form of morality shows where blame also lies.

After hearing him brag about knowing more than generals and knowing he avoided the draft with a boo-boo (which didn’t exist), thinking injecting bleach would cure Covid, thinking he had the right to disregard the outcome of an election even after ALL his attempts backfired on him, the constant lies, childish name calling, sexist and racial stances and much more we see people wanting such a person president. His presidency and the years to follow have cause nothing but negatives.

More divide (even in his Party, though he is NO Republican). He has said nothing, thus condoning, hatred and violence against everything and everyone that thinks or wants differently then him. He has lowered the bar in politics and has helped usher in a group of Senators and Representatives that resemble puppets for him and represent very few voters. While holding unto the belief that everyone has a right to vote as they see fit, I also hold out hope that voters vote for better. To do this they have see past themselves, think of others and country. Understand that added drama doesn’t belong in people’s lives. The characteristics of egotism and self-centeredness in a politician will get you what that politician wants for themselves not what you want.

Keith Isaacson,

Deer Lodge