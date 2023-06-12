Does Hertz really care about Montanans?

Sen. Greg Hertz in a guest view in the Standard of 6 June , proudly boasted of the malicious agenda that he and his fellow members of the so-called “supermajority” shoveled in throughout the recently concluded legislative session. To guard against being mistakenly identified as a conscientious, responsible official looking out for the well-being of ALL his constituents, he included in his piece most of the pathetic name-calling and misinformation the extreme right has been trying for several years to use to corrupt the democratic process.

For lack of anything intelligent to say, he used the terms “liberal” and “woke” FOUR times to be sure we are properly horrified that any public figure might actually care about the people they swear an oath to protect and defend. If there's anything that will really trigger Sen. Hertz to red-in-the-face outrage, it's the prospect that there are people who actually care about other people. After all, Sen. Hertz was once quoted as saying, “Medicaid expansion is a disaster. It has helped too many people.”